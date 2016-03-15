版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-First Acceptance Qtrly Shr loss $0.01

March 15 First Acceptance Corp

* First acceptance corporation reports operating results for the quarter and year ended december 31, 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Quarterly revenue rose 30 percent to $88.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐