BRIEF-Amrep Corp Q3 loss per share $0.07

March 15 Amrep Corp

* Amrep reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $12.2 million versus $13.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

