版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 04:57 BJT

BRIEF-Amerco announces special cash dividend of $1 per share

March 15 Amerco :

* Amerco announces special cash dividend

* Declared a special cash dividend on its common stock of $1.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐