BRIEF-Mcrae Industries Q2 shr $0.68

March 15 Mcrae Industries Inc

* Mcrae industries, inc. Reports earnings for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.68

* Q2 revenue $28.8 million versus $28.07 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

