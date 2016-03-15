版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-Polyone board appoints Robert M. Patterson as chairman

March 15 Polyone Corp

* Polyone board of directors appoints robert m. Patterson as chairman of the board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

