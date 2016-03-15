版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 04:55 BJT

BRIEF-Magicjack Vocaltec Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.12

March 15 Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd

* Q4 revenue $24.6 million

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Magicjack reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐