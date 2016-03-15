版本:
BRIEF-Lightbridge plans to further minimize costs through alliances with fuel vendors, fuel manufacturers

March 15 Lightbridge Corp

* Lightbridge provides update on nuclear fuel commercialization plan, business update and financial results for 2015

* "we plan to further minimize costs and dilution to shareholders through alliances with fuel vendors, fuel manufacturers" Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

