版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-Xtant Medical Q4 earnings per share $0.97

March 15 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc :

* Xtant Medical reports record $22.3 million revenue and 14.1% growth for the fourth quarter 2015

* Q4 revenue rose 14.1 percent to $22.3 million

* Sees 2016 pro forma revenue $94 million - $99 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.97 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐