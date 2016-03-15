版本:
BRIEF-Allison transmission provides update on 2016 annual meeting

March 15 Allison Transmission

* Allison transmission provides update on 2016 annual meeting

* Ashe capital management has withdrawn its director nomination and governance proposals related to co 2016 annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)

