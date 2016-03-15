BRIEF-Alarmforce industries Q1 SHR C$0.21

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 Alarmforce Industries Inc
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.21
* Qtrly gross new subscriber additions were 5,200, consistent with q1 2015
* While settlement took place after quarter ended, income statement impact is reflected in our q1 financial results
* Alarmforce reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue c$14.5 million
* Total recurring monthly revenue was $4.67 million at end of q1 2016, reflecting an increase of 5%
* Company also settled a pending lawsuit with a former employee and member of management for an undisclosed amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of agriculture on Thursday, a senior transition official said on Wednesday.
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings