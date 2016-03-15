版本:
BRIEF-Gas Natural Inc Q4 EPS $0.07 from cont ops

March 15 Gas Natural Inc

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Qtrly operating revenues $26.6 million versus $34.7 million

* Gas natural inc. Reports 2015 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)

