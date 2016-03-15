版本:
BRIEF-Harris and Harris says in 2016, positioned to "significantly" reduce net operating loss an additional 20-30 pct

March 15 Harris And Harris Group Inc

* Harris & Harris group issues business update, posts annual shareholder letter and reports financial statements as of December 31, 2015

* In 2016, positioned to "significantly" reduce net operating loss an additional 20-30% Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

