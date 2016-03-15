BRIEF-Harris and Harris says in 2016, positioned to "significantly" reduce net operating loss an additional 20-30 pct

BRIEF-Farmers Capital Bank Corp Q4 adjusted earnings $0.41/shr
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings
March 15 Harris And Harris Group Inc
* Harris & Harris group issues business update, posts annual shareholder letter and reports financial statements as of December 31, 2015
* In 2016, positioned to "significantly" reduce net operating loss an additional 20-30% Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings
* Advantage provides operational update - Glacier Montney development outperforms 2016 operating & financial targets
SEOUL, Jan 19 The South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it "deeply regrets" a court ruling to deny its request to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee and said it will continue its investigation into the graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.