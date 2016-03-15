版本:
BRIEF-BBX Capital Q4 EPS $0.79

March 15 Bbx Capital Corp

* Bbx capital corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2015

* Q4 earnings per share $0.79

* Qtrly total consolidated revenues of $45.6 million versus. $27.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

