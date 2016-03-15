BRIEF-Solium posts Q4 earnings per share of C$0.037

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 Solium Capital Inc :
* Solium Releases 2015 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Anticipates positive business opportunities across various regions, however, expects dampened market conditions to continue in Canadian market"
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.037
* Q4 revenue rose 21 percent to C$22.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view C$0.04, revenue view C$22.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of agriculture on Thursday, a senior transition official said on Wednesday.
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings