2016年 3月 16日

BRIEF-Inspiremd announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants

March 15 Inspiremd Inc

* Inspiremd announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants

* Intends to use net proceeds from this offering to conduct sales activities related to cguard eps and mguard prime eps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

