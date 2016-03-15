版本:
BRIEF-Gener8 Maritime Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.61

March 15 Gener8 Maritime Inc :

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.61

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gener8 maritime, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 revenue $100.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $108.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

