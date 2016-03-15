版本:
BRIEF-CME group announces agreement to sell Aurora Data center to Cyrusone

March 15 Cme Group

* Cme group announces agreement to sell aurora, ill. Data center to cyrusone

* Deal for for $130 million

* As part of sale, co will enter into 15-year lease for data center space and will continue to operate its electronic trading platform, cme globex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

