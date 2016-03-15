版本:
2016年 3月 16日 星期三 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Nobilis health Q4 revenue $90 million

March 15 Nobilis Health Corp

* Q4 revenue $90 million versus i/b/e/s view $91.6 million

* Reiterating its original 2016 guidance of $320 million of revenue and $65 million of adjusted. Ebitda

* Nobilis health corp sees $14 million in additional adjusted ebitda in 2016

* Nobilis meets 2015 guidance, earns $229.2 million in revenue, $42.1 million in adjusted ebitda

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $320 million

* In 2016 expect to achieve organic growth on revenue and adjusted ebitda of 20% and 21%, respectively, from 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

