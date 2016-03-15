版本:
2016年 3月 16日

BRIEF-Konica Minolta acquires Meridian Imaging Solutions

March 15 Konica Minolta :

* Acquires DC-based company Meridian Imaging Solutions to expand its reach as a strategic workplace solutions provider

* Says Meridian will continue to operate under current leadership of President and COO, Matt Williams

* Meridian's headquarters will remain in Alexandria, VA, and will retain its 115 employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

