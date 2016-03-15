版本:
BRIEF-MMA Capital Management LLC qtrly common shareholders' equity of $17.43 per diluted common share

March 15 Mma Capital Management Llc

* Qtrly common shareholders' equity of $116.2 million , or $17.43 per diluted common share

* Mma capital management announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results and investor conference call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

