BRIEF-Tidewater says has borrowed $600 mln under revolving credit facility

BRIEF-Farmers Capital Bank Corp Q4 adjusted earnings $0.41/shr
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings
March 15 Tidewater Inc :
* Tidewater announces credit facility borrowing
* Has borrowed $600 million under its revolving credit facility
* Funds are intended to be used to enhance company's liquidity position and financial flexibility
* Failure to meet required interest coverage ratios would be an event of default under certain of company's debt facilities
* Possible that as early as fiscal 2017, co may cease being in compliance with interest coverage ratios contained in some debt facilities,senior note indentures
* In dialogue with lenders,noteholders to obtain amendments,waivers of covenants in advance of default with goal of finalizing amendments,waivers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings
* Advantage provides operational update - Glacier Montney development outperforms 2016 operating & financial targets
SEOUL, Jan 19 The South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it "deeply regrets" a court ruling to deny its request to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee and said it will continue its investigation into the graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.