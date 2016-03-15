版本:
BRIEF-Tidewater says has borrowed $600 mln under revolving credit facility

March 15 Tidewater Inc :

* Tidewater announces credit facility borrowing

* Has borrowed $600 million under its revolving credit facility

* Funds are intended to be used to enhance company's liquidity position and financial flexibility

* Failure to meet required interest coverage ratios would be an event of default under certain of company's debt facilities

* Possible that as early as fiscal 2017, co may cease being in compliance with interest coverage ratios contained in some debt facilities,senior note indentures

* In dialogue with lenders,noteholders to obtain amendments,waivers of covenants in advance of default with goal of finalizing amendments,waivers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

