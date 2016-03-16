版本:
2016年 3月 16日

BRIEF-Tenax Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update

March 16 Tenax Therapeutics Inc

* Tenax Therapeutics announces 2015 transitional report and provides corporate update

* Continues to expect that its cash balance will be sufficient for it to accomplish its corporate goals through 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

