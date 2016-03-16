BRIEF-Cardinal Energy Q4 earnings per share $0.01

March 16 Cardinal Energy Ltd.
* Says average daily production of 13,792 boe/d in Q4 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.01
* Will continue to maintain a conservative approach to
capital spending in 2016
* "Do not anticipate a dividend increase in 2016 unless we
see a sizable sustained upward movement in price of oil"
* Says increased total proved reserves ("1P") by 37% to 44.0
Mmboe at quarter-end
* Says 2P reserves increased by 38% to 59.5 Mmboe in 2015
* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas revenue $43.3 million
versus $63.2 million
* Says hedged about half of its anticipated 2016 natural gas
production at various prices above $2/mcf
