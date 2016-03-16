版本:
BRIEF-Caretrust Reit increases qtrly dividend by 6.3 pct

March 16 (Reuters) -

* Caretrust Reit, Inc. increases quarterly dividend to $0.17 per share

* Says $0.17 quarterly dividend represents a 6.3% increase over prior quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

