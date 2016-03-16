版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-Astronova reports Q4 results

March 16 Astronova

* Records 14th Consecutive Quarter Of Year On-Year revenue growth; orders and backlog post double-digit percentage gains

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17

* Q4 revenue rose 7.7 percent to $23.8 million

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Qtrly bookings of $24.9 million, up 19.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐