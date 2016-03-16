BRIEF-Argonaut Gold Q4 loss per share $1.18

March 16 Argonaut Gold :
* Q4 loss per share $1.18
* Says updated guidance in Q3 of 2015 of between 135,000 to
145,000 GEOs of production
* Says exploration and other capital expenditures in 2016
are expected to amount to approximately $2 million
* Due to declining gold prices in second half of 2015,
company is prepared to operate in a $1,000 gold price
environment
* Qtrly GEOs produced 30,399 ounces versus 44,312 ounces
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Annual production guidance for 2016 of 130,000 to 140,000
GEOs with cash costs of $750 to $800 per gold ounce sold
* Cash operating working capital for the full year 2015
* Q4 revenue $32 million versus $49 million
* Sees $23 million for capital expenditures and exploration
initiatives in 2016
