BRIEF-Ladenburg Thalmann reports Q4 2015 financial results

March 16 Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc

* Ladenburg Thalmann reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.05

* Q4 revenue rose 11 percent to $294.3 million

* Says client assets of approximately $125 billion at December 31, 2015, up 15% year-over-year

* Says advisory fee revenue for three months ended December 31, 2015 increased by 17% to $114.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $294.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S