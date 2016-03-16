版本:
BRIEF-Torstar announces John Cruickshank stepping down as President of Star Media Group

March 16 Torstar Corp

* Torstar announces John Cruickshank stepping down as publisher of the Toronto Star and President of Star Media Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

