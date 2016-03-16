版本:
BRIEF-Leidos enters agreeemnt to divest heavy construction capability

March 16 Leidos Holdings Inc

* Leidos solidifies strategic focus for engineering and infrastructure, divests heavy construction capability

* Deal is expected to close in Q2 of 2016 and is subject to customary closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

