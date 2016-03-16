版本:
BRIEF-Sparton Corporation Explores Strategic Alternatives

March 16 Sparton Corp :

* Sparton corporation explores strategic alternatives

* board of directors has been exploring a range of strategic alternatives

* wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as financial advisor, and Mayer Brown Llp, as legal advisor, have been retained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

