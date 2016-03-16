版本:
BRIEF-InspireMD announces pricing of public offering

March 16 InspireMD Inc

* InspireMD announces pricing of public offering

* pricing of an public offering of 1.9 million shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 950,000 shares of common stock

* common stock will be sold at a price of $0.59 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

