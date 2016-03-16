版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-Halozyme doses first patient in phase 3 clinical trial of PEGPH20 in combination with ABRAXANE and Gemcitabine

March 16 Halozyme Therapeutics

* Halozyme doses first patient in phase 3 clinical trial of pegph20 in combination with abraxane and gemcitabine

* Investigational device exemption submitted to FDA last month by co's partner Ventana Medical Systems has been approved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐