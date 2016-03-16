版本:
BRIEF-Starcore International Mines says qtrly earnings per shr $0.00

March 16 Starcore International Mines Ltd :

* Starcore reports Q2 2016 results

* Says gold and silver sales of $6.9 million for quarter ended january 31, 2016 compared to $7.1 million for quarter ended jan 31, 2015

* Says qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* Qtly revenues $7 million versus $7.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

