公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-Altius Minerals Q3 loss per share $0.42

March 16 Altius Minerals Corp

* Altius Minerals Corporation reports quarterly attributable revenue of $7,301,000 and adjusted ebitda of $6,273,000

* Qtrly loss per share $0.42

* Quarterly revenue C$7.301 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

