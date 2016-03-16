版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Quicklogic Corp prices public offering of common stock

March 16 Quicklogic Corp

* Quicklogic corporation prices public offering of common stock

* Pricing of its public offering of an aggregate of 10 million newly issued shares of common stock at a price of $1.00 per share

* Says offering priced at $1.00 per share

* Says expects to receive gross proceeds of $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐