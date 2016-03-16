版本:
BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics announces changes to Board Of Directors

March 16 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc

* Five Prime Therapeutics announces changes to Board Of Directors

* Says Lewis T. Williams appointed Chairman of the board

* Says Brian Atwood, who has served as Chairman Of Board since January 2012, has retired from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

