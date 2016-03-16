版本:
BRIEF-Markit to acquire Fitch's CDS pricing service

March 16 (Reuters) -

* Markit to acquire Fitch's cds pricing service

* Markit Ltd says financial terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

