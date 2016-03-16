版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 00:35 BJT

BRIEF-Regeneron, Sanofi comment on verdict in ongoing patent litigation regarding Praluent

March 16 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron and Sanofi strongly disagree with U.S. Jury verdict in ongoing patent litigation regarding Praluent (Alirocumab) injection and will appeal

* Judge will hold a hearing to consider a permanent injunction in near future

* Next steps on damages are to be determined. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

