版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 01:09 BJT

BRIEF-Ecology And Environment posts qtrly loss/share of $0.11

March 16 Ecology And Environment Inc :

* Ecology and environment Inc reports increased U.S. revenues, overall quarterly loss of $0.11 per share

* Quarterly loss per share $0.11

* Qtrly net revenue $24.6 million versus $28.2 million

* Recession in Brazil and global, regional economic trends continue to impact co's south american operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐