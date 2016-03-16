版本:
BRIEF-C&F Financial appoints Jason Long as CFO

March 16 C&F Financial Corp

* Appointed Jason Long to position of senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

* Says Long succeeds Thomas F. Cherry as Chief Financial Officer

* C&F Financial Corporation appoints Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

