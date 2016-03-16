版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Crystal Rock Holdings qtrly results

March 16 Crystal Rock Holdings Inc

* Total sales for fiscal quarter decreased $1.6 million from $17.7 million in fiscal 2015 to $16.1 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.00

* Crystal rock holdings, inc. Announces financial results for its fiscal first quarter end january 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

