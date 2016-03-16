BRIEF-Birchcliff Energy cuts capital expenditures for 2016 to $128 mln

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
March 16 Birchcliff Energy Ltd :
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd announces a reduction in its 2016 capital budget, confirmation of its 2016 production guidance and the filing of its 2015 audited annual financial statements
* Reduced its planned capital expenditures for 2016 by $12 million to $128 million
* Maintaining its annual average production guidance of 40,000 to 41,000 boe per day
* Q1 average production is forecast to be 41,500 to 42,000 boe per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.