BRIEF-Guaranty Bancorp and Home State Bancorp to merge

March 16 Guaranty Bancorp :
* Guaranty Bancorp and Home State Bancorp to merge
* Expects that transaction will, upon closing, be
immediately accretive to EPS (excluding merger-related charges)
* Aggregate merger consideration is currently estimated at
approximately $133.7 million
* Deal to have EPS accretion of approximately 14.8% in 2017
* Combined company to have approximately $3.3 billion in
total assets and $2.5 billion in total deposits
* Paul Taylor will continue to serve as president and chief
executive officer of Guaranty Bancorp and chief executive
officer for Guaranty Bank
* Shareholders of Home State Bancorp will receive aggregate
cash consideration of $35 million and 6.5 million common shares
of Guaranty Bancorp
* Home State Bancorp shareholders will own approximately
23.1% of combined company
