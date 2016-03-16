BRIEF-Yangarra Resources says Q4 production fell 14 pct to 2,624 boe/d

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
March 16 Yangarra Resources Ltd
* Yangarra announces 2015 year end financial and operating results
* Budget is expected to increase company's annual production to 2,750 - 3,000 boe/d with cash flow from operations estimated at $22 million
* Qtrly adjusted ebitda, which excludes changes in derivative financial instruments, was $4.5 million
* Q4 2015 production of 2,624 boe/d is a decrease of 14%
* Board of directors has approved an initial capital budget of $24 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.