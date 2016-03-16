BRIEF-Yangarra Resources says Q4 production fell 14 pct to 2,624 boe/d

March 16 Yangarra Resources Ltd

* Yangarra announces 2015 year end financial and operating results

* Budget is expected to increase company's annual production to 2,750 - 3,000 boe/d with cash flow from operations estimated at $22 million

* Qtrly adjusted ebitda, which excludes changes in derivative financial instruments, was $4.5 million

* Q4 2015 production of 2,624 boe/d is a decrease of 14%

* Board of directors has approved an initial capital budget of $24 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: