版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 05:29 BJT

BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum posts Q4 earnings per share of $0.20

March 16 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces fourth quarter 2015 financial results

* Q4 revenue $929.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 billion

* Says Q4 marine fuel sales volumes of 4 million metric tons an increase of 34.0 percent

* Q4 earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐