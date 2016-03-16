BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum posts Q4 earnings per share of $0.20

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
March 16 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces fourth quarter 2015 financial results
* Q4 revenue $929.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 billion
* Says Q4 marine fuel sales volumes of 4 million metric tons an increase of 34.0 percent
* Q4 earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.