BRIEF-Genesis Land Development names Kirsten Richter as interim CFO

March 16 Genesis Land Development Corp :

* Genesis appoints interim CFO

* Appointed Kirsten Richter as interim chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

