版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-RMP Energy says Q4 FFO per share of C$0.15

March 16 Rmp Energy Inc :

* RMP Energy reports fourth quarter 2015 and fiscal 2015 financial results

* Q4 FFO per share C$0.15

* Q4 2015 average daily production was 11,257 boe/d versus 12,342 boe/d

* Qtrly P&NG revenue $34.2 million versus $56.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐