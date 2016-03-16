BRIEF-RMP Energy says Q4 FFO per share of C$0.15

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
March 16 Rmp Energy Inc :
* RMP Energy reports fourth quarter 2015 and fiscal 2015 financial results
* Q4 FFO per share C$0.15
* Q4 2015 average daily production was 11,257 boe/d versus 12,342 boe/d
* Qtrly P&NG revenue $34.2 million versus $56.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.