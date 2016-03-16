版本:
BRIEF-Avalon Holdings Q4 loss per share $0.05

March 16 Avalon Holdings Corp :

* Avalon Holdings Corporation announces 2015 full year and fourth quarter results

* Q4 revenue $13.9 million versus $14 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

