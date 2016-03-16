版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 05:49 BJT

BRIEF-Tellza acquires 9.99 percent of Merkez Factoring A.S.

March 16 Tellza Communications Inc :

* Tellza acquires 9.99 percent of Merkez Factoring A.S.

* Has exercised its right to acquire 9.99 percent of Merkez Factoring A.S. for a purchase price of $0.7 million usd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

