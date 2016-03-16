版本:
BRIEF-CN to purchase common shares under a specific share repurchase program

March 16 Canadian National Railway Co

* To will enter into agreement with third party to repurchase shares subject to a maximum of 11.2 million common shares

* Cn to purchase its common shares under a specific share repurchase program

* Purchase will form part of normal course issuer bid for up to 33 million shares announced on oct. 27, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

